DAYTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle that drove off from a gas station without paying.

Authorities say a black pickup truck took off Aug. 22 from the Wesco on Maple Island Road.

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to call Deputy Kalinowski at 231-689-7303.