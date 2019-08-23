Ford Aiport names new CEO

Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority Board Chair Dan Koorndyk (left), incoming CEO Torrance Richardson (center), and Authority Vice Chair Floyd Wilson at an Aug. 23, 2019 press conference.

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport has chosen its next CEO.

The airport announced Friday Torrance Richardson will be president and CEO. Richardson comes from Columbus Regional Airport Authority, where he served in multiple leadership positions.

He will be responsible for planning, organizing, directing and controlling everything at Ford Airport and lead a staff of about 110 people.

“My first goal in getting here, is to get here,” he said at a press conference Friday. “The one that follows immediately after that is really to start to meet and understand the people and the work that’s underway, and where we’re going and how the airport and community are working well together, and then assess how we can broaden and strengthen those already existing partnerships to be the economic engine for the region, so we can help grow with and help that growth for the community.”

