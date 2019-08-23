Friday’s Friend: Zo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zo is a 2-month-old Husky mix puppy that recently arrived to the Humane Society West Michigan from Tennessee. She and her siblings are very playful and can be met at Woofstock!

Woofstock is a runway-style event featuring local rescue animals, music, vendors, and more. On August 24 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., HSWM will bring adoptable puppies and partaking in the fun. Tickets are available through 20 Monroe Live.

HSWM 2020 Calendar Competition

Have a pet that's calendar-worthy? Any HSWM alumni pets can be entered into the competition. To enter, email a photo of your pet (pet only) along with pet's name, year they were adopted from HSWM, your name, email, and phone number to media@hswestmi.org. Entries will be accepted from until August 30. All entrants will be shown on the website and the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite! Winners will have a professional photo and be featured on one month of the calendar!

For more details visit www.hswestmi.org or follow them on Facebook.