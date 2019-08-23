Grand Haven police investigating numerous thefts from unlocked vehicles

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police are investigating about 20 complaints of things being taken from unlocked vehicles.

All the thefts have happened between midnight and 5:30 a.m. Friday at or near homes on the east side of Beacon Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Oak Lane. So far, every vehicle that had something taken was unlocked.

Police are also searching for two stolen vehicles.

One is a pearl white 2012 GMC Acadia with a Michigan license plate, No. DYQ4243. The other is a black 2013 Ford F-150 with a Michigan plate No. DVZ7620.

Anyone with information on the thefts or stolen vehicles is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County dispatchers at 1-800-249-0911.

