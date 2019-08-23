Grand Rapids Catholic Central prepares for tough schedule

Posted 11:37 PM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47PM, August 23, 2019

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central's first three game this season are tough.

The Cougars open at River Rouge next Friday before hosting Illinois 6A state semifinalist Nile Notre Dame and then going to Zeeland East in week three.

To prepare, CC took part in scrimmages Thursday at Grand Rapids and Friday at East Kentwood.

"It is a challenge physically," senior linebacker Kyle Tepper said.  "We are trying to get ourselves ready mentally and physically for next week. River Rouge has big guys that is what we are going to see against Muskegon and EK and I think it is the perfect match up for us for scrimmages."

The Cougars return a good part of their defense from last season and should be led by a talented and experience linebacking core.

On offense, Catholic Central has a standout at wide receiver in Jace Williams who currently has seven division one offers including Michigan State and Nebraska.

They will have a new quarterback after Joe Collins graduated.  Williams says they have been putting in extra work.

"Just extra practice," Williams stated.   "Go out in the field extra after practice, before practice, do the extra things that will help both of us."

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.