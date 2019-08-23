Hastings Police arrest four juveniles after gun-shop break-in

HASTINGS, Mich. — Hastings Police took four juveniles into custody early Friday morning in connection with a burglary at a gun shop in the city.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Al & Pete’s Sports Shop, 111 S. Jefferson Street (at State Street). That’s east of Broadway Street (M-43).

Hastings Police Chief Jeff Pratt tells FOX 17 one other person of interest – an adult – showed up at the police department Friday and was questioned, but not arrested.

Hastings Area Schools Superintendent Daniel Remenap sent district parents a note Friday afternoon saying, in part: “The kids stated that the intent of stealing the weapons was to sell them for money, not to harm anyone. None of these students will be attending school pending further investigation by administration and local police.”

Hastings Police say a concession stand was vandalized prior to the sports-shop break-in. Chief Pratt says all of the stolen items were recovered, and nothing is missing.