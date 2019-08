× Kentucky woman searching for lost cat’s owner in Michigan

(FOX 17) — A woman in Kentucky is searching for the owner of a cat who may live in Michigan.

The cat was found Aug. 13 at a truck stop in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a Facebook post from Jill Goostree, the owner stopped at a Flying J and the cat ran out of the car.

The owner told people who work at the business that she was from Michigan and left her phone number, but it got thrown away.

The cat doesn’t have a collar or microchip.