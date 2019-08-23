Mom shares hilarious before-after photos of daughter’s first day of school

NEILSTON, Scotland – A Scottish mother has perfectly captured how draining a child’s first day back at school can be.

Jillian Falconer, of Neilston, couldn’t resist sharing a side-by-side comparison of what her 5-year-old daughter Lucy looked like before – and after– her first day at school.

Lucy left the house tidily dressed, her tie perfectly tied and tucked into the waistband of her skirt, her hair brushed and her socks pulled up to her knees.

“When I went to pick her up from school and saw how she looked, I was mortified.” Falconer told local newspaper Barrhead News.

Lucy’s wide smile was gone, her hair tangled and wild, tie loosened and her jacket slipping off one shoulder.

Falconer told the paper she took the photo as Lucy got her bag out of the car and started walking toward her.

“Her dad had messaged me from work, asking how her first day went, and I said to him ‘You won’t believe the state she’s in.'”

When asked how she ended up looking that way, Lucy just told her mom “that she had a great day at school” playing with friends.