Moped stolen from St. Joseph County home

STURGIS, Mich. — The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a moped was stolen from a home in Sturgis.

It was taken some time during the night of Aug. 19 from a home on S Nottawa Road south of South Street.

It is a black 2017 Huwain moped with a Michigan registration sticker, No. Y625H. It has damage to the right-hand brake lever and scrapes on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045.