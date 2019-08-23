× Motorcyclist killed in crash on Alpine Ave.

WALKER, Mich. — A motorcyclist died Friday after a crash in Walker.

It happened at 1:33 p.m. on Alpine Avenue near the Meijer.

Police say the motorcycle was going south on Alpine Avenue when a vehicle pulled out of a driveway and caused a crash. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after the collision but was pronounced dead shortly after.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. Police said they are a 22-year-old Grand Rapids resident.

Speed and alcohol aren’t believed to be factors. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.