MSP arrests suspect in Montcalm Co. robberies

Posted 5:15 PM, August 23, 2019, by

MAPLE VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man wanted for two armed robberies in Montcalm County has been arrested.

Troopers started their investigation April 12 when a man entered the Pierson Trading Post and demanded money while armed with a long gun before leaving the scene in a dark Chevrolet pickup truck.

On July 31, the same person entered Trufant Party Store on Kohl Valley Road and did the same thing.

Authorities eventually identified the vehicle and its owner, leading them to a 28-year-old Sand Lake man’s home. Investigators said they found the gun and clothing used in the robbery at the home.

The suspect was arrested on two counts of armed robbery. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.