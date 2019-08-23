× Officials investigating cases of rare gonorrhea infections in West MI

LANSING, Mich. — State health officials are investigating six cases of a rare form of gonorrhea in West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are five confirmed and one possible case of disseminated gonococcal infection, which is rare and often requires hospitalization.

Symptoms include chills and joint pain, stiffness, swelling, and can lead to infections in joints and internal organs. People don’t always have the symptoms of a sexually transmitted disease, so anyone experiencing the symptoms of DGI is urged to see a doctor.

Four of the cases are in Kalamazoo County and one is in St. Joseph County. A possible case is being reviewed in Calhoun County. The infected people range in age from 20 to 55.