All-clear given at Metro Hospital after pop-bottle explosion

WYOMING, Mich. — Metro Health Hospital says a pop-bottle exploded outside one of its operating rooms Friday night. And after a white substance was found in the bottle, the immediate area was evacuated.

However, the all-clear was given by 10:42 p.m., according to hospital spokeswoman Jamie Allen.

The situation started sometime before 10 p.m. Kent County Central Dispatch said that a Wyoming Fire crew was dispatched to the scene. At 10:25 p.m. Friday, hospital spokeswoman Jamie Allen told FOX 17 the fire department was still on-scene investigating. But the all-clear came in a short time later.

Allen said it turned out to be dry ice that someone put inside the pop bottle. “It’s all-clear now.

“We had a pop bottle explode in the hallway…there was no one in the operating room at the time.”

The hospital went into “Diversion” mode, meaning EMS was taking emergency patients to other hospitals until the on-scene investigation concluded. The hospital went off Diversion once the all-clear was given, and everything returned to normal: emergency patients are being taken to Metro Health Hospital again.

Kent County Dispatch told FOX 17 no additional crews were requested to respond to the situation after the initial response.