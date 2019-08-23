Save money on school supplies with tips from MSUFCU

Posted 11:42 AM, August 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, August 23, 2019

As summer winds down, it's time for back-to-school shopping. According to The Penny Hoarder, an average of $635 per student was spent on back-to-school shopping in 2018.

Deidre Davis, MSU Federal Credit Union's Cheif Marketing Officer, stopped by to talk about how parents can save time and money.

Easy Back-To-School Shopping

    • Get teachers’ lists of school supplies
    • Review what supplies from last year you still have
    • Create a shopping list
    • Create and stick to a budget

How To Get Kids Involved

    • Have kids track the amount spent during shopping.
    • Remember to check out garage sales, consignment shops, and retail shops for less expensive, gently used items.

How Can MSUFCU Help?

    • Set up a savings account and set up automatic transfers to save for this shopping trip.
    • Consider three or six-month Certificates to save even more.
    • Youth accounts are a great way to introduce kids to money management in a fun and engaging way.

For more information, visit msufcu.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.