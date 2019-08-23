Save money on school supplies with tips from MSUFCU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As summer winds down, it's time for back-to-school shopping. According to The Penny Hoarder, an average of $635 per student was spent on back-to-school shopping in 2018.

Deidre Davis, MSU Federal Credit Union's Cheif Marketing Officer, stopped by to talk about how parents can save time and money.

Easy Back-To-School Shopping

Get teachers’ lists of school supplies

Review what supplies from last year you still have

Create a shopping list

Create and stick to a budget

How To Get Kids Involved

Have kids track the amount spent during shopping.

Remember to check out garage sales, consignment shops, and retail shops for less expensive, gently used items.

How Can MSUFCU Help?

Set up a savings account and set up automatic transfers to save for this shopping trip.

Consider three or six-month Certificates to save even more.

Youth accounts are a great way to introduce kids to money management in a fun and engaging way.

For more information, visit msufcu.org.