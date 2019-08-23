Save money on school supplies with tips from MSUFCU

As summer winds down, it's time for back-to-school shopping. According to The Penny Hoarder, an average of $635 per student was spent on back-to-school shopping in 2018.
Deidre Davis, MSU Federal Credit Union's Cheif Marketing Officer, stopped by to talk about how parents can save time and money.
Easy Back-To-School Shopping
-
- Get teachers’ lists of school supplies
- Review what supplies from last year you still have
- Create a shopping list
- Create and stick to a budget
How To Get Kids Involved
-
- Have kids track the amount spent during shopping.
- Remember to check out garage sales, consignment shops, and retail shops for less expensive, gently used items.
How Can MSUFCU Help?
-
- Set up a savings account and set up automatic transfers to save for this shopping trip.
- Consider three or six-month Certificates to save even more.
- Youth accounts are a great way to introduce kids to money management in a fun and engaging way.
For more information, visit msufcu.org.