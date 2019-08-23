Spectrum Health uses telemedicine to improve student healthcare in schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Remember back in the day when there was a school nurse? While most school districts no longer have a nurse in every school building, health care providers are still available to help students during the school day, thanks in great part to advancements in technology.

Spectrum Health's School Health Program uses telemedicine to improve the educational outcomes of students by reducing their absences through resources that manage illness, injury, and chronic health conditions.

When a student gets sick, is injured or has chronic health care needs at school, it can be stressful, especially if medical treatment is not directly available. With the school health program and use of Spectrum Health MedNow technology, the student can be seen by an RN via video visit for rashes, minor injuries or even the flu.

To learn more about Spectrum Health's virtual health care services, visit spectrumhealth.org/schoolhealth or call (616)-391-3309.