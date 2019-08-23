Spring Lake to be led by smaller, experienced senior class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. -- Spring Lake started 5-0 last fall and made the playoffs for the first since 2014.

The Lakers graduated 17 seniors from last years team.

In 2019, Spring Lake has a smaller senior class but one that gained a ton of experience in 2018.

"The seniors we do return were all starters last year," 4th year head coach Dan Start said. "We do have experience, the numbers aren't big we have 10 or 11 seniors, I think that will be a bonus for us and just trying to make sure we can spread the ball out to a lot of our athletes, we are going to be very athletic this year."

The biggest loss of the 17 is quarterback Caleb Montgomery. Zach Keyser, who started at outside linebacker, got some valuable game reps last season when Montgomery missed a couple games with an injury.

"I know me and Caleb play two totally different games," Keyser said. "He's kind of just a run first guy and I like to throw the ball a lot so when I get may chances to throw I will capitalize on that and if I have to run it I'm not really a run away from a guy, I'm more like come meet me at the hole and I'll try and run you over."

Spring Lake's first game is scheduled for next Thursday at Orchard View.