Suspect wanted for 2 Ottawa Co. robberies in 30 minutes

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect accused of robbing two businesses in the matter of 30 minutes.

The first incident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday at the Raman Party Store, 394 Chicago Drive in Holland Township.

A masked suspect wearing dark clothing and gloves came into the store and demanded cash from the register and then took off.  Deputies say a weapon was never shown or used in the crimes.

The second robbery happened Friday just before 12:30 a.m. at the Shell Gas Station, 160 N River Ave in Holland Township.

The suspect description in this second incident was the same as the earlier robbery. The suspect is between 5’5 and 6’0 with a medium build.

Sheriff’s Deputies and Officers from Holland City then responded to this location and an additional K9 track was attempted, however the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa County Central Dispatch at 1-800-249-0911, or Silent Observer at 1-877-88- SILENT.

