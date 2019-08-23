Texas newlyweds die in car crash minutes after getting married

ORANGE, Texas – A Texas couple was married only a few minutes when husband and wife were killed in a car crash, KENS reported.

Family members told KENS the couple’s car was hit by another vehicle as they were pulling out of the Justice of the Peace’s parking lot. Members of the family were inside cars being the couple when it happened.

According to KENS, the couple – still unnamed at this time so family can be informed of their deaths – was a pair of high school sweethearts who decided to get married Friday.

It’s unclear at this time if the driver of the vehicle that struck the couple will face charges.