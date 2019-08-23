Todd’s Weekend Adventures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Polish Festival

Head to Rosa Parks Circle this weekend, grab a pierogi, and enjoy everything related to Polish culture at the 40th annual Polish Festival.

There'll be food, beer, live music, and activities. Plus you can bring a piece of Poland home with you from the various vendors.

This event is free and happening all weekend long. You don't even need to be Polish to enjoy yourself.

The festival is happening all weekend long. For a complete list of vendors and events, visit polishheritagesociety.com.

28th Street Metro Cruise

Celebrate the end of summer with a family-favorite event in Grand Rapids, The 28th Street Metro Cruise.

There will be over 340 collector cars, 40 vendors with freebies and giveaways, plus there will be dozens of food trucks and concession stands ready to fuel you up.

Live music from local bands will be played all weekend long, and there'll be a special activity area for the kids too.

It's all happening Friday and Saturday at Rogers Plaza. For an up-to-date schedule, head to the Metro Cruise Facebook Page.

Kid's Night Out

Drop the kids off to enjoy a night with the animals at John Ball Zoo's Kids' Night Out.

Kids will experience a Twilight Tour of the zoo, live animal encounters, crafts, stories, games and more.

Kids will visit the apes and monkeys in the zoo and discover how they use tools, solve puzzles, and play with toys.

This event is for kids ages 4 to 10. The cost is $25 per child and $20 for each additional child.

The program runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Register at jbzoo.org.

Superhero Night

Come out to the track to raise money for a good cause! Berlin Raceway is hosting Superhero Night on Saturday, August 24.

The Engine Pro Super Stocks will race for an extended 40-lap feature, with $1,000 going to the winner.

Kids 11 and under get in for free, adult tickets are just $12.

Gates open at 3 p.m. at racing starts at 6:30. Get more details at berlinraceway.com.