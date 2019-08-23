“Wonder That Is You”: Author shares inspiration behind children’s book

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Becoming a mom is a truly life-changing experience, and experience that actually inspired author Glenys Nellist to write a book called, Wonder That Is You.

Glenys Nellist was born and raised in a little village in northern England. The author of multiple children's books, including the bestselling 'Twas the Evening of Christmas and the popular series Love Letters from God and Snuggle Time, her newest picture book is The Wonder That is You. Her writing reflects a deep passion for helping children discover the joy in the world.

Nellist came by the studio to share the real-life inspiration behind her latest book.

Nellist will be at Baker Book House, located at 2768 East Paris, on August 29 at 10:30 a.m. She'll be reading her book as part of storytime, as well as answer any questions loving readers might have about her work.

To learn more about "Wonder That Is You" and other works, visit glenysnellist.com and zonderkidz.com.