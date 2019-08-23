“Wonder That Is You”: Author shares inspiration behind children’s book

Posted 11:05 AM, August 23, 2019, by

Becoming a mom is a truly life-changing experience, and experience that actually inspired author Glenys Nellist to write a book called, Wonder That Is You.

Glenys Nellist was born and raised in a little village in northern England. The author of multiple children's books, including the bestselling 'Twas the Evening of Christmas and the popular series Love Letters from God and Snuggle Time, her newest picture book is The Wonder That is You.  Her writing reflects a deep passion for helping children discover the joy in the world.

Nellist came by the studio to share the real-life inspiration behind her latest book.

Nellist will be at Baker Book House, located at 2768 East Paris, on August 29 at 10:30 a.m. She'll be reading her book as part of storytime, as well as answer any questions loving readers might have about her work.

To learn more about "Wonder That Is You" and other works, visit glenysnellist.com and zonderkidz.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.