Zeeland East attempting to reload for 2019

ZEELAND, Mich -- Zeeland East matched the school record for wins (11) in 2018 and made its deepest playoff run advancing to the division state semifinals.

Spencer says"Last year was a memorable season something I will never forget, teammates I will never forget, we had a lot of good players on that team a lot of players that played college football, I think it set the expectations for this upcoming year."

While the Chix must replace guys like Adam Berghorst (Michigan State), Boone Bonnema (Western Michigan), Gabe Taylor (Ferris State) and Josh Fusco (Indiana Weslyan), they feel like they have some guys that are ready to step up.

"You hope there is kids that come up from the JV, you hope there is kids that filled from behind them" 11th year head coach Derek Pennington said. "I think we've got some guys that will do a nice job. Every year, unfortunately kids graduated and we graduated a bunch."

Zeeland East scrimmaged Niles tonight at home and will have a new season opener this year, taking on Holy Trinity Names out of Windsor, Canada.

"After today we know that we have to focus 100% on the team from Canada" junior running back an linebacker Adam Cassel said. "It is nothing but a process to make sure we know what they are doing on defense and offense and prepare our offense and defense to match that."\

Next Thursday's game will be at Hazel Park High School at 4 p.m..