Okemos accountant sentenced to 10 years after stealing $1M-plus from independent living center

Posted 1:29 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 01:32AM, August 24, 2019

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — An ex-convict accused of embezzling more than $1 million from a nonprofit group in Port Huron has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison.

Richard Hartwick of Okemos was an accountant for more than a decade at Blue Water Center for Independent Living, which helps disabled people. He apologized to people in the courtroom Thursday and said, “I realize how I’ve let you down.”

Judge Michael West exceeded the recommended sentence of six years in prison, partly because he doubts the 71-year-old Hartwick will be able to repay nearly $1.5 million. Hartwick will be eligible for parole after 10 years.

The Port Huron Times Herald says Hartwick was convicted of embezzling money from a business in 2000 and served 18 months in prison.

