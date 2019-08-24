21-year-old dies after car and motorcycle collide in Kent Co.

Posted 12:41 AM, August 24, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a motorcycle collided with an oncoming car.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Diamond Ave and Sigsbee St at around 8:21 p.m. on Friday, Aug 23.

According to witnesses, a motorcyclist lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic where he was hit by an car.

The 21-year-old man from the city of Wyoming was sent to the hospital where he passed away. Grand Rapids Police have not yet announced the condition of the other driver.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and investigators believe speed did play a factor in the incident.

It is not yet known whether alcohol was involved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.