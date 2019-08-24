21-year-old dies after car and motorcycle collide in Kent Co.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is dead after a motorcycle collided with an oncoming car.

Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Diamond Ave and Sigsbee St at around 8:21 p.m. on Friday, Aug 23.

According to witnesses, a motorcyclist lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic where he was hit by an car.

The 21-year-old man from the city of Wyoming was sent to the hospital where he passed away. Grand Rapids Police have not yet announced the condition of the other driver.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and investigators believe speed did play a factor in the incident.

It is not yet known whether alcohol was involved.