× Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Portage crash

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety says a motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his bike Saturday afternoon on Shaver Road.

That’s between Centre and Vanderbilt Avenues. It happened just before 3 o’clock.

Portage DPS says the motorcycle struck a curb and the 48-year-old driver was thrown onto the roadway. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Police say the man is from Portage. He was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken to Ascension Borgess Hospital, according to DPS.

The southbound lanes of Shaver Road were closed for about 1-1/2 hours while police investigated on scene.

Anyone with more information should call Portage Public Safety at (269)-329-4567, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.