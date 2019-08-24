Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Portage crash

Posted 5:35 PM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37PM, August 24, 2019

PORTAGE, Mich.  — Portage Public Safety says a motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after losing control of his bike Saturday afternoon on Shaver Road.

That’s between Centre and Vanderbilt Avenues.  It happened just before 3 o’clock.

Portage DPS says the motorcycle struck a curb and the 48-year-old driver was thrown onto the roadway. No other vehicles or people were involved.

Police say the man is from Portage. He was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken to Ascension Borgess Hospital, according to DPS.

The southbound lanes of Shaver Road were closed for about 1-1/2 hours while police investigated on scene.

Anyone with more information should call Portage Public Safety at (269)-329-4567, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.