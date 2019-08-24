Cedar Springs looks to continue recent success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- In six seasons with Gus Kapolka as head coach, Cedar Springs has won a lot of football games.

"We've won conference championships in 3 of the last 5 years," Kapolka said. "Had a lot of playoff success and I just think our kids as they come up through the program that is the expectation. The expectation is we are going to play 10, 11, 12, 13 weeks so our kids have a better idea of what to expect and how hard they have to work in the off season to make that happen."

With the bar raised even higher after last season's 10-win season, conference title and district championship, the 2019 Red Hawks aim to reach it themselves.

"It really adds pressure to everything," senior tight end/linebacker Kaden Liggett said. "To meet the expectations that we had last year and we don't want to be the team that falls off after we lost our dudes, we are trying to step it up this year and we are putting in the work."

Cedar Springs returns just three offensive and four defensive starters from a year ago but are still considered one of the favorites in the OK White.