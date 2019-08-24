Colts QB Andrew Luck, former No. 1 pick, is retiring

(CNN) — Quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick in the 2012 NFL draft and a four-time Pro Bowl selection, has told the Indianapolis Colts that he is retiring, ESPN and the NFL said on their websites Saturday night.

Both NFL.com and ESPN reported the sudden retirement, citing their sources.

CNN has reached out to the Colts and Luck’s agent for comment.

Injuries have kept Luck from playing in the preseason. He was on the Colts’ sideline Saturday in street clothes.

His competitor for the starting sport at quarterback, Jacoby Brissett, also did not play in the Colts’ game Saturday night.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.