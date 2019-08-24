Gas station in Plainfield Twp. robbed overnight

Posted 9:48 AM, August 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:56AM, August 24, 2019

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are searching for one suspect involved in an overnight robbery.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, it happened at the Speedway on Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township just before 3 a.m. Saturday, August 24.

Deputies said an unknown suspect went inside and may have showed a gun to the clerk when he demanded money.

It is unclear whether or not the suspect got away with any cash.

The department also said they would be sending out more information in a press release later in the day.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.