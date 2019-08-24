Gas station in Plainfield Twp. robbed overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are searching for one suspect involved in an overnight robbery.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department, it happened at the Speedway on Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township just before 3 a.m. Saturday, August 24.

Deputies said an unknown suspect went inside and may have showed a gun to the clerk when he demanded money.

It is unclear whether or not the suspect got away with any cash.

The department also said they would be sending out more information in a press release later in the day.