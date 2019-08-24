Kalamazoo Central expects to make strides in year two under Carlton Brewster

Posted 11:00 PM, August 24, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Central won the SMAC East title and made the playoffs in Carlton Brewster's first season as head coach in 2018.

Now, as the Maroon Giants head into year two, continuity has improved and the team feels even more confident.

"Traditionally this is a basketball school," Brewster said. "We're starting to get basketball kids and more kids that didn't play last year, the participation level we're seeing kids that are playing more than one sport and now they're playing football."

Jacob Lyle enters his third varsity season after splitting time with the graduated Faylin Goodwin the last two seasons at quarterback. Lyle is ready to be the full time guy this fall.

"It's year two so we're getting more comfortable and we know what to expect from Coach Brewster," Lyle said. "It's all about moving forward every day and improving."

K-Central starts the season Thursday at Mattawan.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.