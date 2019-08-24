Margarita Madness 5k after-event shut down; GRPD arrests two

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Margarita Madness 5k Run took place Saturday at Riverside Park as scheduled. But police say the after-party was canceled – and two people were arrested.

GRPD Sergeant Dan Adams tells FOX 17 in an email that the Michigan Liquor Control Commission had denied a liquor license. He says the city told organizers that they could still hold the event, but alcoholic drinks would not be permitted.

“It was discovered they were still selling and supplying drinks, and not checking IDs for minors,” says Sgt. Adams. “One subject was arrested for the liquor violation and another arrested for interfering with officers making that arrest.”

However, police say because the race had already started it was not shut down.

GRPD says “This is a good example of how Grand Rapids assists event organizers in an effort to showcase our great city. But conducts checks and balances on all events to ensure the safety of the community and visitors.”