Michigan State Police investigate fatal one-car crash in Branch County

Girard Township, Mich.  — Michigan State Police are investigating a one-car crash Saturday north of Coldwater that later proved fatal.

The time was 3:35 p.m., and the location was Gorbell Road at Bidwell Road in Branch County’s Girard Township.

MSP says a car was heading north on Gorbell Road when it failed to make the 90-degree turn, went into a ditch and then head on into a tree. The driver was trapped and had to be removed from the vehicle by the Coldwater Fire Department.

State Police say he was an elderly man and suffered multiple injuries. He was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo, and later died from his injuries.

His name had not been released yet, at the time of this report.

Michigan State Police are investigating what caused the crash. Assisting them and the Fire Department at the scene were members of LifeCare Ambulance, the Michigan DNR and West Michigan Aircare.

 

 

