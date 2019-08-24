Perfect Saturday weather, followed by a repeat for Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN-- Great weather conditions are in store for this weekend with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, and low-level humidity. Expect highs in the middle 70s today and a boost to around 80 degrees for Sunday. Some passing fair-weather cumulus clouds will likely get into the mix for the afternoons but nothing more than just for show.

Overnight lows are to still be cool tonight in the middle 50s but a trend toward milder overnights will begin tonight and carry into the early workweek time frame.

Clouds will increase on Monday as our next weather system arrives from the west. A few spotty showers will be possible as early as late morning Monday but the better chance for widespread showers and possibly even a few thundershowers will come later Monday evening and through the first half of Tuesday. Some heavier pockets of rain will be possible with the passage of this system.

Drier air works in pretty quickly behind this weather disturbance and sunshine re-emerges Tuesday afternoon. Expect another cooler and drier surge of air to arrive for the Wednesday / Thursday period with highs in the middle 70s. Some warming may try to get going again into next weekend and beyond.