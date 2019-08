CITY OF PARCHMENT, Mich. — Police reported that John Robert Salmons is missing from the 400 block of Haymac Street in the City of Parchment.

The 49 year-old man is approximately 5’7″, 275 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about John Salmons’ whereabouts should call the Township of Kalamazoo Police at 269-567-7523 or your local police.