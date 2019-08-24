Three people shot in Kalamazoo; police search for suspect

Posted 7:20 PM, August 24, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  — Police say an argument late Friday night resulted in three people being shot in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:42 p.m. on North Westnedge Avenue at Florence Street. That’s south of Paterson Street.

Kalamazoo Public Safety says witnesses reported hearing several gunshots during a verbal spat. Officers later found two of the gunshot victims, and say a third person was taken by a citizen to a hospital.

“All involved victims and several witnesses were interviewed; however, limited suspect information was provided,” according to Kalamazoo police. They say the suspect was spotted leaving the scene in a dark, older-style car on Florence Street.

Public Safety says the victims are all from Kalamazoo. One is a 39-year-old woman, and the other two are men, ages 21 and 40.

Any additional witnesses should contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

 

 

1 Comment

