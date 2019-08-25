A sunny Sunday before showers and storms arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN – West Michigan will have mostly sunny skies on Sunday to end what has been a gorgeous weekend. Temperatures are expected to be a bit warmer with afternoon highs reaching near 80 degrees.

Showers and possible storms will start to arrive Monday afternoon and continue into the first half of Tuesday. Anytime between noon and 3 o’clock we will start to see some scattered showers moving through on Monday. These showers can have some heavy downpours with even lightning and thunder embedded in them.

Tuesday the cold front will move through giving more organization to the showers and possible storms as they move to the east side of the state by the early to mid-afternoon hours. Nothing is expected to be severe at this time, but stay with us to check for any updates. We should see sunshine behind these showers and storms before the day is done on Tuesday.

We remain on the cooler side keeping our temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week. Outside of a very isolated shower or two our next main rain chances arrive on Friday.