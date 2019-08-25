Man selling phone through app allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was robbed at gunpoint after when he tried to sell his phone to someone he met over a phone app.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public safety said the two met on the app, “letgo,” and agreed to meet at Upjohn Park.

Upon arriving at the park, the alleged suspect pulled out a gun, demanded the phone, and then got away in a vehicle.

Later, an officer on patrol saw the suspect and called the number that the suspect used to set up the meeting.

When the suspect’s stolen phone rang, he he picked up. The 20-year-old man was arrested and will now face several charges.