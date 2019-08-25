Man shot to death Sunday morning in Kalamazoo

Posted 10:49 AM, August 25, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man died from gunshot wounds suffered on Douglas Avenue early Sunday morning.

At 3:39 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers heard gunshots being fired just a short distance from their location. Officers converged in the area, locating a victim in the 900 block of Douglas Avenue.

The victim, a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man, appeared to have been struck by gunfire.  He was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Kalamazoo Public Safety said no further information is available at this time.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

