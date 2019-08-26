2018 playoff berth a building block for Otsego

OTSEGO, Mich -- Otsego got in the playoffs last season at 5-4, it was important for a young team to get that experience and extra week of practice.

"We brought a bunch of sophomores up in the middle of the year," 13th year head coach John Kubiak said.  "The experience we have especially skill wise, we are pretty happy with and what they gained last year at the end of the season as we got rolling a little bit."

The Bulldogs return 16 starters this season including six guys that started both ways last fall.

Senior Owen Watson is making the move from tight end to quarterback.

"Last year showing that we could play with teams in our conference really pushed," Watson said. "We get more people in the stands, more people in our school showing culture and the community effort really pushes all of us because it show us that we are playing for more than just each other, we are playing for the whole town."

Otsego plays its first game Thursday night at South Haven, the Bulldogs home opener is September 6th against defending division four state champion Edwardsburg.

