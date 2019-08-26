78-year-old athlete proves age is just a number

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A west Michigan couple recently started a platform called Thank You For My Fitness to share stories of how fitness benefits people outside of the gym.

One of the most recent stories they shared is of 78-year-old Carol Leigh or "Aunt Carol" who does everything from Yoga to CrossFit while proving age is just a number.

Leigh runs races, bikes, kayak's, does Yoga, Tai Chi and now at 78 years old she's adding to that list working out up to six times a week doing weightlifting and CrossFit.

It all started two years ago when her niece Dawn took her to a class at CrossFit 616.

"I’m stronger and my balance is better," Leigh said. “I can lift heavier objects, I can lift them with confidence and I know I have better technique,” says Leigh.

The coaches says she's earned that by working out and improving her fitness.

“We want to see their lives improved outside of the gym as a marker of, really, success in their fitness,” says Tom Sullivan, Owner and Coach at CrossFit 616.

Carol plans on continuing CrossFit for as long as she can.

“I can get out and do things I enjoy so that is why am thankful for my fitness,” Leigh said.

If you’d like to share your story with Thank You For My Fitness or purchase apparel where a part of every sale is donated to local organizations click here.