Athletic trainers improve sports safety for student athletes

High School football games begin this week, so it seems like a good time to talk about ways that football players can stay safe while practicing and competing.

Ben Hagge, an athletic trainer with Spectrum Health Orthopedics, talks more about sports safety, and how a new campaign aims to improve the safety of student-athletes across West Michigan.

Football is one of the most popular sports for young athletes, but it's also the most dangerous. Research shows having athletic trainers at games and practices lower injury rates, improves return-to-play decisions and reduces risks for recurrent injuries.

Athletic trainers are the bridge between physicians and athletes; they work to avoid and prevent injury as well as help when an injury occurs.

The Safety in Football campaign, spearheaded by the Michigan Athletic Trainers' Society, works to identify ways to lower risk of injury, particularly at high school level where injuries are more common.

The safety program teams up with Spectrum Health along with many high schools and colleges around West Michigan to ensure athletes are practicing their sports in the safest way possible.

Spectrum Health Sports Medicine is located at 4100 Lake Drive South East in Grand Rapids. Services provided include a concussion clinic, sports injury clinic, athletic training teams, and more.

To learn more visit spectrumhealth.org/orthopedics or call (616)-267-8860.

Also, learn more about athletic trainers at nata.org or atyourownrisk.org.