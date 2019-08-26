Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Monday and Tuesday

LAKE MICHIGAN, Mich. – After a beautiful and pretty calm weekend, Lake Michigan will turn more dangerous for the start of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Advisory for Lake Michigan beaches starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will cause high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions, especially on the southern sides of piers and breakwaters. The beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will be South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon. The advisory is in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for boaters on Lake Michigan.

The southerly winds will shift to the west on Tuesday, causing more dangerous rip currents.