Beach Hazards Advisory issued for Monday and Tuesday

Posted 8:36 AM, August 26, 2019, by

LAKE MICHIGAN, Mich. – After a beautiful and pretty calm weekend, Lake Michigan will turn more dangerous for the start of the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Advisory for Lake Michigan beaches starting at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

Strong southerly winds will cause high waves, strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions, especially on the southern sides of piers and breakwaters. The beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will be South Beach in South Haven, Grand Haven State Park and Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.  The advisory is in effect from St. Joseph to Manistee.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for boaters on Lake Michigan.

The southerly winds will shift to the west on Tuesday, causing more dangerous rip currents.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.