Dan Harland joins the Blitz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Dan Harland, a former sports and news anchor in Grand Rapids, is joining the Blitz this fall.

"Friday nights in West Michigan that is what it's all about," Harland said. "I don't have to explain it to anyone who has been a high school football fan here. Not that many places in the country get 12-15 thousand people at certain games, sold out tickets three days in advance, this is a way of life for a lot of people. It was a match made in heaven for a chance to join a team that I feel is really knowledgeable in what they know about football, I was fortunate to be part of it."

Harland will join Zach Harig and Evan Beach in studio on Friday nights, Jason Hutton, Bret Bakita and Dan Rohn will continue to work live from the game of the week.

The season premiere of Blitz is this Thursday at 10:30 p.m. after the Lions final preseason game.