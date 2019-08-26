Kentwood Police searching for missing woman with Dementia

Posted 9:06 PM, August 26, 2019, by

Jerianne Zaagsma

KENTWOOD, Mich– Police are working to locate a 77-year-old woman who went missing Monday morning.

Officials say Jerianne Zaagsma went for a walk around 10 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since. She was last seen in the area of 52nd and Kalamazoo.

Kentwood Police say Zaagsma suffers from Dementia and may have gotten lost in the area.

Zaagsma is approximately 5’7,” 120 pounds and was last wearing a windbreaker and a multi-colored floral hat.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

