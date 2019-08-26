Kitchen 67 makes mealtime easier for families with “Take & Bake” meals, and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Does your family struggle to decide whether they want to eat in at a local restaurant or dine at home? Kitchen 67 is now offering dining in or out option with it's newest concept: a grocerant.

The grocerant combines the convenience and quality of both a grocery store and restaurant. With this new concept, Kitchen 67 is introducing more than 30 freshly prepared “take and bake” entrees, sides and “grab and go” salad and sandwich offerings.

These new entrees allow families to either grab a "take and bake" to bring home and prepare themselves without the hassle of going to the grocery store and picking out each individual item to make a home-cooked meal. Or the "grab and go" provides nutritious and delicious meals for families that are on the go and don't have the time to make a meal at home.

The new MI 67 Retail area also features 67 Famous Steak Seasoning, homemade aiolis and sauces like Beer Barrel Bourbon Ketchup and wing sauces like Ninga and Spicy Pickle. With these new offerings, it makes mealtime for families much more convenient, not to mention delicious!

Kitchen 67 is located at 1977 East Beltline in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, visit kitchen67.com.