GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The man killed in a motorcycle crash Friday night has been identified.

Grand Rapids police say that Savion Lewis, 21, of Wyoming, died Friday night when he lost control of his motorcycle in the area of Diamond Avenue and Sigsbee Street SE. Police say he was turning from Sigsbee to Diamond when he fell off the bike. The motorcycle continued on without a rider until it hit an oncoming vehicle.

Police say that speed was a factor in the crash. Lewis was not wearing a helmet.