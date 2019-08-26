Michigan Irish Music Festival has big plans to celebrate 20th anniversary

Get your Irish jig moves all brushed up because the Michigan Irish Music Festival is less than a month away!

The festival is celebrating the 20th anniversary with several special activities and concerts leading up to and at the festival.

The festival features seven stages of music, culture, dance and more. Visitors can shop the Irish market, eat in the Celtic Kitchen, grab a drink at The Pub, The Tavern, or Whiskey Snug, and even catch the Highland Games while listening to live music.

Many of the live bands are from the land of Ireland itself! Click here to look at the band lineup.

The 20th Michigan Irish Music Festival will take place on September 12-15.

Buy tickets to shows before August 28 to get a $5 discount.

For more information, visit MichiganIrish.org.

