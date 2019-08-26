IONIA, Mich. -- With nearly three decades of coaching experience in three different states, Mike Farley is returning to coach this season at Ionia High School. He joined us in studio on Sunday evening to talk about the upcoming season and his past experiences in Kentucky, Georgia and here in West Michigan.
Mike Farley returns to West Michigan to coach at Ionia
-
Holton has a new coach and new confidence after semifinal run
-
Montague attempts to build off Ford Field run
-
Hudsonville offense ready to breakout with returning experience
-
How to get discounted tickets for Ionia Free Fair
-
Returning experience raises expectations for Grand Rapids Christian
-
-
East Grand Rapids football to lean upon large senior class
-
Holland Christian looks for postseason experience to payoff
-
Grand Rapids Catholic Central prepares for tough schedule
-
Rockford lacrosse teams prepare for state semifinals
-
East Kentwood reloaded with Big Ten talent ahead of 2019 season
-
-
Spring Lake boys burst onto West Michigan lacrosse scene
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 21
-
New coach, experience to lead Belding football in 2019