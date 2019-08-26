Plainwell transitioning to new coach as season begins

Posted 7:49 PM, August 26, 2019, by


PLAINWELL, Mich -- After ten season leading the Plainwell football program, Darren Conklin stepped down as head coach just two days into practice due to "business ventures that took to much of his time," according to interim head coach Chuck Hadley.

Hadley, has been leading the Plainwell rocket program the last 20 years and spent the last ten seasons on staff with the varisty.

"I knew I was going to be at football practice everyday, I just didn't know what group of kids I was going to be coaching," Hadley said.  "What we are doing offensively and defensively hasn't changed.  The football part of it, we are in place."

Conklin has built stability in the program. The Trojans have had eight consecutive non-losing seasons.

The timing was certainly not easy for anyone in the program.

"It was pretty tough at first," senior running back and linebacker Aiden Brown said.  "When you think Plainwell football, Darren Conklin is the first name that comes to mind.  Now that we have coach Hadley, we have pushed hard, pushed to our limits everyday and we just work had at everything we do."

The Trojans host Allegan to kickoff the season Thursday night.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.