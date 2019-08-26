Police ID shooting suspect

NILES. Mich. — Police identified one of the three suspects sought after a shooting Saturday night.

A felony warrant has been issued against Dayshawn Lavell Smith. The 21 year-old from Niles is wanted for aggravated assualt/intent to murder. Police have identified the other two suspects, but did not release the information.

911 calls reporting the shooting in the 600 Block came in just before 8 p.m. Saturday night. A 25 year-old Niles man was found laying near an unoccupied vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Niles Police are asking anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in this case to call the Detective Bureau directly at 269-683-0404, online anonymously at http://www.tipsoft.com, or via text to 274637, keyword: tipnilespd.