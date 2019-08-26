Reports of Rapids bus hijacking “Baloney”

Posted 8:52 PM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, August 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An apparent hijacking of a Rapid bus turned out to be a faulty sign Monday evening.

At about 8:30 p.m.,  FOX 17 began to receive many reports of a Rapid bus with the words “CALL POLICE” lit up on the back.

Some concerned Facebook users posted video and pictures of the back of the sign. Others said they followed the bus several miles and contact the authorities.

We reported the incident to Lieutenant Trigg of the Grand Rapids Police Department. After a quick investigation, Lt. Trigg was able to confirm the sign was -thankfully- “Baloney” in his words. The sign was stuck on the message and there was no reason to panic.

