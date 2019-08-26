Search suspended for remains of missing Michigan girls

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have suspended a search for remains of missing girls after digging last week in suburban Detroit.

Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells WWJ-AM “items of interest” were found. Details weren’t released. He says family members of missing girls may be asked to look them over.

FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider told The Macomb Daily no searching is planned this week.

Heavy machines were in Macomb County’s Macomb Township, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. No remains were found during a 2018 search.

Investigators have said they’re trying to solve cases of seven girls who disappeared years ago.

Cindy Zarzycki’s remains were found in the area in 2008. Arthur Ream is serving a life sentence for her death and is considered a suspect in other cases. He denies wrongdoing.

